Apostle Coffee begins its 2023 carbon offsetting initiative

Apostle Coffee, based near Craven Arms, has begun its 2023 carbon offsetting initiative by planting juniper trees.

The carbon-neutral accredited brand will plant a total of 1000 trees and shrubs

The carbon-neutral accredited brand will plant a total of 1000 trees and shrubs, adding to the 500 planted last spring, to build a wildlife corridor and further improve habitats at a local permaculture site.

This year, Apostle will be supporting indigenous people in Columbia to avoid deforestation,

offsetting 34,000kg of CO2 through its partnership with ClimatePartner. In addition to this, through its own UK tree planting efforts, Apostle will be ‘insetting’ 800,000kg of CO2. For comparison, this is the equivalent emissions created by 1.39 million loads of washing at 30 degrees, 801 Bottles of wine, 139 new smart cars with basic specification, or 119 people’s average global annual emissions.

- Advertisement -

Apostle provides award-winning organic coffee to support people on their climate positive journey.

From bean to cup, the entire process has been scrutinised, accredited and perfected to ensure that it is the most sustainable, ethical and environmentally positive specialty coffee available in the UK. It can be ordered as a carbon offsetting subscription or as a one-off purchase.

Apostle’s invite only subscription service controls membership growth to safeguard environmental pledges and commitments. For each new subscriber, Apostle plants a dedicated native broadleaf tree that will absorb around a ton of CO2 emissions, or approximately 10% of an individual’s annual carbon footprint.

Subscribers receive a personalised certificate detailing their tree, a reusable coffee jar and regular deliveries of coffee in 100% compostable packaging and with free delivery.

Subscribers also benefit from the ‘Apostle Points’ rewards scheme, whereby accrued points can be converted into pounds for use against future purchases or subscription renewals.

Apostle’s family-run roastery is ‘off-grid’, with energy generated onsite via a dedicated wind turbine and solar panels. All coffee is roasted to order and only the freshest beans are sent out. Each batch is perfected to ensure that every bean is bursting with character and flavour. The process is energy efficient throughout to reduce waste and emissions.

Apostle offers three curated collections, providing subscribers with over ten unique organic coffees from around the world. Subscribers decide the weight and pick a delivery schedule to suit them. Subscriptions can be switched, paused or cancelled at any time. Coffee is available whole bean or ground in six different styles to suit all brewing processes.

Apostle’s traceable coffee supply chain is fully committed to sustainable practices, fair prices and regenerative agriculture. Apostle pays a fair price to it coffee producers, meeting at least the minimum Fairtrade foundation standards but in most cases more.

The individuals and co-operatives Apostle partners with are actively improving the lives of their workforce and communities, providing support for families, education and healthcare. Through this commitment, Apostle’s ethically sourced coffee is of the highest environmental and moral standard.