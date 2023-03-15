V&D Interiors launch in-house course for prospective plasterers

V&D Interiors, a specialist drylining and exteriors contractor, have been running an in-house apprenticeship course to give up and coming plasterers a tangible qualification to further their careers in the trade.

V&D Is an Interiors, Exteriors and Firestopping construction company that specialise in drywall construction

V&D provide a 6-week course, on behalf of British Gypsum, twice a year where students will learn to plaster using our next level set up. With partition frames set up in our in-house facility, students can come in and get practical experience plastering with oversight from plastering guru Paul, who boasts over 40 years’ experience in construction.

At the end of the 6-week course graduates will gain a BG plastering qualification and certificate.

- Advertisement -

The course has been extremely successful so far with one of V&D’s students winning runner up at The Worshipful Company of Plasterers training awards in 2022.

In September, V&D will be running a Level 2 Plastering Apprenticeship, which is currently open for applications, the course will run for 24 months, with multiple modules covering all aspects of modern-day plastering.

The course is Shropshire’s first ever plastering apprenticeship and it’s all done on V&D’s training academy, as the company want to encourage and support people in the local area to gain qualifications and experience in a trade that needs workers.

Interested applicants can attend a taster day on 6th April to find out more information and experience first hand plastering to see if the course is right for them.

– A 24-month practical course that offers students a chance to get practical experience plastering learning from one of the best in the trade.

– Graduates gain a Plastering level-2 qualification and future employment opportunities.

– The apprenticeship starts in September and is open to people who have an interest in gaining a plastering qualification, giving them opportunities in trade for the future.

– Helping generate qualifications and jobs for the Shropshire community so young people can reach their potential.

The course is run on behalf of British Gypsum, who are looking to support young people getting into the plastering trade.

When asked what he loves about the plastering apprenticeship, Commercial Director Calvin Challis said “I love the idea of running and providing Shropshire’s first plastering apprenticeship as it offers great opportunities for the Shropshire area whilst also bridging the skills gap that we are facing in Construction.”

V&D Is an Interiors, Exteriors and Firestopping construction company that specialise in drywall construction, running since 2011 they are fast growing and one of the leading Shropshire construction companies, previously providing construction work for Schools, Care homes, apartments and University Halls all over Shropshire for the last 12 years.