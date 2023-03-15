0.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire entrepreneur expands £14m empire

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford-based Instaloft has announced the opening of offices in the North West and Kent.

Rob Stone, Founder and Director of Instaloft
Rob Stone, Founder and Director of Instaloft

The announcement marks the continued expansion of the company across the UK, after reaching a record turnover last year of £14.3m.

Founder, Rob Stone, officially launched the business in October 2014, scaling the business from a one-man-band to a successful business empire encompassing several auxiliary brands including GarageFlex and Instaspark.

- Advertisement -

Instaloft is committed to providing a world-class service with its experienced fitters transforming dark, dreary lofts into bright, usable storage spaces in homes across the UK, using the patented award-winning LoftZone raised loft floor system designed to protect insulation, wiring and pipework.

The Kent and North West offices, which opened in mid-January, sees the firm begin operating out of Tunbridge Wells and Flyde, respectively, covering all of Kent and the South East as well as Lancashire and the North West.

Founder and sole director of Instaloft, Rob Stone, commented: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our loft boarding services to customers in Kent and the North West as we continue our expansion across the country.

“With everything we do at Instaloft, our focus is always on creating opportunities in the communities we work with, while maintaining our exceptional standards of customer service, and we are proud to continue upholding these values as we expand into Kent and the North West. We are keen to hear from anyone interested in working for a growing business, both experienced tradespeople and those looking for a new challenge and willing to be trained. As for what’s next with Instaloft, we certainly have more exciting plans in the pipeline, so watch this space!”

Already offering its full service including installation of loft boarding, along with loft accessories such as ladders, hatches, balustrades, and insulation, Instaloft also plans to roll out its range of electrical services under the electrical arm of the brand, Instaspark, in the near future.

Headquartered in Telford, with regional offices in Essex, Reading, Peterborough, Newport, Devon, Tunbridge Wells, Flyde, and Wakefield, Instaloft operates out of 6 depots across the UK, employing over 150 skilled installers and employees nation-wide.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP