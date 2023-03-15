Shropshire entrepreneur expands £14m empire

Telford-based Instaloft has announced the opening of offices in the North West and Kent.

Rob Stone, Founder and Director of Instaloft

The announcement marks the continued expansion of the company across the UK, after reaching a record turnover last year of £14.3m.

Founder, Rob Stone, officially launched the business in October 2014, scaling the business from a one-man-band to a successful business empire encompassing several auxiliary brands including GarageFlex and Instaspark.

- Advertisement -

Instaloft is committed to providing a world-class service with its experienced fitters transforming dark, dreary lofts into bright, usable storage spaces in homes across the UK, using the patented award-winning LoftZone raised loft floor system designed to protect insulation, wiring and pipework.

The Kent and North West offices, which opened in mid-January, sees the firm begin operating out of Tunbridge Wells and Flyde, respectively, covering all of Kent and the South East as well as Lancashire and the North West.

Founder and sole director of Instaloft, Rob Stone, commented: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our loft boarding services to customers in Kent and the North West as we continue our expansion across the country.

“With everything we do at Instaloft, our focus is always on creating opportunities in the communities we work with, while maintaining our exceptional standards of customer service, and we are proud to continue upholding these values as we expand into Kent and the North West. We are keen to hear from anyone interested in working for a growing business, both experienced tradespeople and those looking for a new challenge and willing to be trained. As for what’s next with Instaloft, we certainly have more exciting plans in the pipeline, so watch this space!”

Already offering its full service including installation of loft boarding, along with loft accessories such as ladders, hatches, balustrades, and insulation, Instaloft also plans to roll out its range of electrical services under the electrical arm of the brand, Instaspark, in the near future.

Headquartered in Telford, with regional offices in Essex, Reading, Peterborough, Newport, Devon, Tunbridge Wells, Flyde, and Wakefield, Instaloft operates out of 6 depots across the UK, employing over 150 skilled installers and employees nation-wide.