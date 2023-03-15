7.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Now Playing:

Shropshire Chamber welcomes budget, but ‘jury is out’ on energy support

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed moves in the Budget designed to tackle the skills shortage which it says is ‘blighting the economy’.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s deputy chief executive
Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s deputy chief executive

But the Chamber believes that concerns remain about whether enough has been done on energy bills to help the many smaller businesses across the county who are ‘fighting to survive’.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s deputy chief executive, said: “The Chancellor has clearly felt the need to act to address the unfilled jobs blighting our economy, which was so badly needed.

- Advertisement -

“Help on childcare costs, and extra incentives designed to entice more over 50s back into the workplace are also to be welcomed.

“And for companies which were concerned at the rise in corporation tax, it was also reassuring to hear that some of this can be offset against research and development costs.”

She added: “The jury is out, though, on whether enough has been done to ease the pressure which Shropshire businesses are facing with their energy bills.

“Our quarterly survey results show that many will struggle to pay their bills in April, and say they cannot invest for the future when they are simply fighting a cashflow battle to survive.

“There appears to be little in this Budget statement that will provide much comfort to these businesses – apart from the predicted sharp fall in inflation later this year.”

The British Chambers of Commerce has repeatedly called for reforms to business rates, but Ruth said the Government had failed to deliver.

“We agree with the BCC when it says that the Government must shift the dial further on investment, both within the UK and from overseas, if innovative growth industries are to remain competitive on a global stage.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP