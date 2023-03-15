0.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury salon becomes one of the few Shropshire afro hair salons

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A hair and beauty salon based in The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury has recently taken part in specialist training to become one of the few salons in Shropshire to offer services for afro hair.

Sarah and Lucy outside Meraki Hair & Beauty
Sarah and Lucy outside Meraki Hair & Beauty

Salon Owner and Lead Stylist, Sarah, and Lisa, Stylist at Meraki Hair & Beauty traveled to London for a training course with two of the best afro and curly hair specialists in the industry.

The training was held at Not Another Academy, and was hosted by Erica Liburd, Muse Curls salon in Northampton, and Matt James from Spring Salon in Birmingham.

- Advertisement -

As part of the training, Sarah and Lisa learnt about the history of afro hair, the importance of specialist products, washing and detangling techniques, drying hair in its natural curl, and also afro and curly hair cutting techniques.

“Afro hair isn’t included in the hairdressing NVQ, and the only way to learn is through specialist training” Sarah adds, “We identified that there is a severe lack of afro and curly hair specialists in Shropshire, with most people heading over to Wolverhampton or Birmingham for their specialist haircut – or even worse, having bad experiences with non-specialist hairdressers locally.

“Meraki is a gender neutral inclusive salon, and we pride ourselves on being open and making the salon experience as inclusive as possible. We believe that hair is such an important tool in everyone’s self-expression, and they should be able to get the care they need!”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP