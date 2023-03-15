Shrewsbury salon becomes one of the few Shropshire afro hair salons

A hair and beauty salon based in The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury has recently taken part in specialist training to become one of the few salons in Shropshire to offer services for afro hair.

Sarah and Lucy outside Meraki Hair & Beauty

Salon Owner and Lead Stylist, Sarah, and Lisa, Stylist at Meraki Hair & Beauty traveled to London for a training course with two of the best afro and curly hair specialists in the industry.

The training was held at Not Another Academy, and was hosted by Erica Liburd, Muse Curls salon in Northampton, and Matt James from Spring Salon in Birmingham.

As part of the training, Sarah and Lisa learnt about the history of afro hair, the importance of specialist products, washing and detangling techniques, drying hair in its natural curl, and also afro and curly hair cutting techniques.

“Afro hair isn’t included in the hairdressing NVQ, and the only way to learn is through specialist training” Sarah adds, “We identified that there is a severe lack of afro and curly hair specialists in Shropshire, with most people heading over to Wolverhampton or Birmingham for their specialist haircut – or even worse, having bad experiences with non-specialist hairdressers locally.

“Meraki is a gender neutral inclusive salon, and we pride ourselves on being open and making the salon experience as inclusive as possible. We believe that hair is such an important tool in everyone’s self-expression, and they should be able to get the care they need!”