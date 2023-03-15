SA Communications wins prestigious award

SA Communications was announced as the Winner of the Best Clinic Support Partner at the renowned Aesthetics Awards 2023 on March 11th at a glittering ceremony on Park Lane, London.

Sophie Attwood pictured with the award

The Aesthetics Awards are the most prestigious and longest-standing awards ceremony in the UK medical aesthetics specialty striving to promote best practice, safety, efficacy, and recognise the top leaders in the field.

Launched in 2017, Whitchurch-based SA Communications is now a global communications agency specialising within the medical aesthetics industry. With a team of passionate and talented former journalists and publicists, SA Communications is proud to now represent some of the trailblazers within the medical aesthetics industry; crafting the communications strategies of leading physicians through to skincare heavyweights, anti-ageing devices and pharmaceuticals, having worked with brands including Colgate, Ren Skincare and St-Tropez Tan.

The company’s reputation for developing highly creative strategies and unrivalled results that enable clients to take their communication strategy to the next level now often precedes them and it is precisely this that has enabled the agency to build a carefully curated portfolio of exceptional brands.

‘We are truly delighted to have been recognised with this accolade,’ says Managing Director, Sophie Attwood. ‘It’s testament to the tenacity and creativity of my incredible team. The business has grown through recommendation not ad spend and we remain true to our values of storytelling with creativity but also integrity. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to my team for trusting my vision and joining me on this journey. I look forward to future growth and success for the business.’

Shannon Kilgariff, editor and content manager of Aesthetics, said “With so many exceedingly high-quality entries this year, it really is a testament that SA Communications has been awarded as Winner this year for Best Clinic Support Partner. The Aesthetics Awards promote efficacy, safety and endorse excellence in the medical aesthetic field and this placing shows that SA Communications really are on top of their game. A huge congratulations!”

Due to continued growth, the agency is now recruiting for another two members of staff at its offices in Combermere, Whitchurch. CV’s can be sent to info@sophieattwood.co.uk for review.