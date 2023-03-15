0.4 C
My Workwear supports Shropshire Youth Support Trust

Telford-based My Workwear has recently announced its support for the Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) a charity that provides guidance and support to young people in the county.

Pictured, Jon Gidney, SYST Trustee and Marketing Consultant, James Worthington, Co Owner of My Workwear and Richard Nuttall, CEO of SYST
As part of its support, My Workwear will be providing complimentary branded clothing for the SYST team to wear, helping to raise awareness of the charity’s mission and the work it does in the local community.

“We are delighted to support the Shropshire Youth Support Trust,” said James Worthington, Co-Owner of My Workwear. “As a local business, we are committed to giving back to our community, and we believe that the work that the Shropshire Youth Support Trust does is truly remarkable. We hope that our contribution will help to raise awareness of their important work and encourage others to support this fantastic cause.”

SYST is a charity that provides practical and emotional support to young people in the county who are facing a range of challenges, including homelessness, poverty, and unemployment. The charity’s goal is to help these young people develop the skills and confidence they need to overcome their challenges and build a brighter future for themselves.

“We greatly appreciate this support from My Workwear,” said Richard Nuttall, Chief Executive of the Shropshire Youth Support Trust. “Gaining support like this from local businesses is fantastic, and it enables us to provide greater levels of support for more young people in the county. We look forward to working with My Workwear and thank them for their generosity.”

The support from My Workwear will not only provide the SYST team with branded clothing but will also help to promote the charity’s message and encourage others to get involved and support the work they do.

