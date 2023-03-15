6.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Now Playing:

Budget mixed news for manufacturers and SMEs, says law firm

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Today’s Budget was mixed news for manufacturers and SMEs across the region, according to Neil Lloyd, managing director of Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler.

Neil Lloyd
Neil Lloyd

Neil, who is also the chairman of the Training & Manufacturing Group (TMG), said plans for a new investment zone in the West Midlands Combined Authority area could kickstart a fresh era of investment in innovation and new technology.

But he warned that changes to research and development tax reliefs for SMEs – designed to limit abuse of the system – could cut off a vital lifeline for start-ups and developing firms.

- Advertisement -

“The creation of an investment zone with tax incentives, relaxed planning rules and links with university clusters, could play a key role in driving growth across the West Midlands and the wider area.

“Our region is the heartland of manufacturing and innovation in the UK and this can help attract still more investment in developing the technologies of the future and consolidate its global reputation.”

Neil said changes to the R&D tax regime and corporation tax had been flagged up in the Chancellor’s autumn statement but would still present challenges to smaller businesses.

“Full capital expensing for the next three years is welcome and will help offset the corporation tax rise for bigger businesses – but it’s not a long term plan and businesses need stability to plan growth.

“We know from talking to manufacturers and businesses across the Midlands just how important the super-deduction R&D relief scheme has been over the last couple of years in keeping investment flowing and what a lifeline it has been to many.

“It will be really important for all SMEs to get some detailed advice on what the new regime means so that they can use it as effectively as possible.”

FBC Manby Bowdler, which has offices in Wolverhampton, Shropshire and Redditch, has established an unrivalled reputation for its work with manufacturers and SMEs.

Working with a wide cross section of Technical Partners, the Training & Manufacturing Group’s vision is to deliver world class advanced engineering skills and business support strategies through hyper-local collaboration. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP