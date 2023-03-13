Kids Planet acquires two Telford nurseries

Kids Planet Day Nurseries has acquired Lawley Village Day Nursery and Apley Village Day Nursery, in Telford.

Taking Kids Planet to 154 nurseries, the two warm and family-focussed nurseries sit close to the Shrewsbury setting and expand the growing group’s offering in Shropshire.

Aligning with Kids Planet’s own values and ethos, Lawley Village and Apley Village Day Nurseries focus on nurturing each unique child and creating a happy, relaxed environment for play and development both indoors and outdoors.

Lawley Village Day Nursery is a purpose-built nursery that opened in 2014 in the heart of Lawley village. Apley Village Day Nursery was then opened in 2017 in the grounds of the Princess Royal Hospital.

Clare Roberts, CEO at Kids Planet Day Nurseries, said:

“I am thrilled we have acquired Lawley and Apley Village nurseries, located in convenient settings between Telford and Wellington within their own private grounds.

Their experienced team recognise the importance of wellbeing and nurturing children as they grow and develop, and I think they will make a great addition to the Kids Planet family. I look forward to supporting the teams as they integrate into our group.”

Andrea and Julian Mitchell, former owners, said:

“We are very grateful for all the incredible memories at Lawley and Apley Village Day Nurseries. Selling was a difficult decision as the nurseries are such an enormous part of our lives but we feel blessed that it is Kids Planet taking over the reins. Kids Planet have strong values that resonated with us.

“They will run the nurseries as a big family with a real focus on the very best childcare. We know we have left the settings and teams in the best possible hands. The Kids Planet team have made an overwhelming process a lot easier, being approachable and professional at every step of the way.”