Jonathan Lee Group joins pioneering initiative to grow UK agri-tech industry

A specialist engineering resourcing and recruitment firm which helps businesses develop and innovate through technology has joined an exciting initiative to grow the UK’s agricultural sector.

Pictured from the back row – left to right – Carl Jones (Senior Recruitment Consultant), Mark Bignell (Director), Grant Nisbet (Director), David Hale (Managing Director), Peter Heap (Principal Consultant), Jason Cole (Director), Jon Blaze (Director). Front row – left to right – Matt Johnson (Principal Consultant), Jonathan Lee (Chairman), Dan Plimmer (Principal Consultant).

The Jonathan Lee Group has set up a new office in the state-of-the-art Agri-EPI Centre in Newport, Telford, where it will be able to support the creation of a more sustainable economy.

The Agri-EPI Centre, based at Harper Adams University, was established as part of the Government’s Agri-Tech Strategy to develop, fund and commercialise new precision agricultural technologies.

Through a network of members and partners, the centre helps inventors, entrepreneurs and businesses turn exciting ideas into reality – to improve sustainability, welfare, productivity and economic growth. It has already delivered over 40 research and development projects and 120 commercial projects, with a combined value of more than £45million.

As part of that network, with serviced offices in the centre itself, the Jonathan Lee Group is now ideally placed to deliver flexible solutions that enable businesses to bridge skills gaps and achieve their goals.

‘Easy decision to invest’

Grant Nisbet, Director of Jonathan Lee Group, said: “We found out about the Agri-EPI Centre through Enterprise Telford and it’s just perfect for us. The facilities are fantastic and being a member of the network gives us direct access to the sort of businesses we want to work with.

“As experts in the engineering, manufacturing and technical sectors, the agri-tech sector is a natural progression for us. We already had specialist consultants who live in the Telford area, so it made sense to create this new dedicated team in addition to our main offices in Stourbridge.

“Talent attraction and management solutions are needed now more than ever to combat the skills gap across technology-led sectors, and this is where we are adding real value.

“We are working with businesses to bring about exciting transformation by providing them with the specialist skills they need to develop a new idea, design a new process, or take advantage of the emerging technologies that will catapult their growth.

“It was an easy decision to invest in supporting this industry, and we’re now looking forward to working with even more like-minded businesses in the agricultural engineering and robotics sectors through our membership of the Agri-EPI Centre.”

From IT and infrastructure, artificial intelligence, electrification, renewable energy and big data through to autonomy, automation and robotics, the Jonathan Lee Group excels by keeping up to date with the latest innovations and people needed to support ‘Industry 4.0’.

Pioneering agricultural engineering, precision and innovation for UK farming

The Agri-EPI Centre supports a variety of innovative projects designed to transform the UK farming and agricultural industry.

These include a new prototype to automate lettuce harvesting, development of the first precision monitoring system to detect early disease and health issues in calves, a new multi-species, marine aquaculture trials facility in Scotland and a pioneering project to breed ultra-low emission sheep.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s business support team, Enterprise Telford, has worked closely with Jonathan Lee Group to help source the new office base which met their requirements and will enable them to strengthen links in new sectors.

Enterprise Telford offers businesses fast, responsive and bespoke solutions to help them achieve their business goals.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, regeneration and the high street, said: ”The Agri-EPI Centre is a fantastic base and we were pleased to support Jonathan Lee Group with their move.

“A centre like this brings together the very best in agricultural technologies and businesses from different sectors.

“The Jonathan Lee Group has a strong track record in quality recruitment this new home will ensure the Group are well placed to support businesses with their recruitment needs – helping them to go from strength-to-strength in fast-paced environments.”