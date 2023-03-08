Wrekin hires energy lead to help tenants tackle rising bills

The Wrekin Housing Group has appointed its first energy advisor to support tenants impacted by rising energy costs.

Chloe will provide energy advice and support to Wrekin tenants

Chloe Ramsay has been appointed to the role, having previously held the role of Tenancy Sustainment Officer with Wrekin, where she was responsible for providing support and advice to the housing association’s tenants.

Wrekin, who provide affordable homes to over 28,000 people across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire, has been able to create the new position thanks to funding from Cadent Foundation.

- Advertisement -

Chloe will work with Wrekin’s tenants to provide energy saving advice, as well as offering practical support to people most at risk of fuel poverty and helping to make their homes more environmentally friendly.

She will also help residents to access support and measures for their homes, and be responsible for building relationships with key partners.

Daniel Bebbington, Debt and Energy Manager with the Wrekin Housing Group said:

“The rising cost of energy remains a major concern for our tenants. The addition of an energy advisor is invaluable during what is a hugely busy and challenging time for our Money Matters team.

“Chloe has a brilliant track record when it comes to helping peoplw sustain their tenancies – skills that will prove to be essential to this role.

“The appointment of an energy advisor will not only enable us to provide much needed support to tenants around their energy costs, but also offer advice and guidance to customers in relation to identifying simple improvements and effective ways to make their homes more energy efficient.

“We would also like to thank the Cadent Foundation for their support in making this much-needed role a reality.”

Chloe Ramsay, Energy Advisor with The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“I’m excited to get started and help our tenants. Whilst the causes are out with the Wrekin’s control, I’m here to assist tenants directly with specialist advice. I will continue to work tirelessly to provide support to tenants who are struggling and encourage those who haven’t asked about support options that they may be eligible for, to make contact us here at Wrekin.”

Julia Dwyer, director of the Cadent Foundation, said:

“We’re proud to support this vital specialist service, we know a dedicated energy adviser will have a huge impact of the lives of so many Wrekin tenants. In this challenging environment we wanted to ensure our funding is going where it can help the most and we believe this much needed service will help to guide tenants to make more informed choices around the energy efficiency of their home.”