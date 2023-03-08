Ludlow-based software company wins prestigious award

Shropshire-based content management system (CMS) specialists, Contensis, has been crowned ‘Best Enterprise CMS’ in a prestigious, industry-leading award.

The team at Shropshire-based content management system specialists, Contensis

This year’s People’s Choice Awards, organised by CMS Critic – the leading authority for news and insights on content management systems, e-commerce and the cloud – marks its eleventh year celebrating the best and brightest in content management.

The annual awards are nominated for by the industry network and readers of the outlet, and recognise excellence across the CMS community.

- Advertisement -

Contensis, created by Zengenti and based at the historic Moor Hall in Ludlow, has been shortlisted among five other big-name brands at this year’s CMS Critic’s People’s Choice Awards, beating out the likes of Contentful and Contentstack.

In addition to taking home first place in the ‘Best Enterprise CMS’ category, Contensis was also shortlisted in ‘Best Headless CMS’ and ‘Best Composable Solution’.

The news follows an exciting period for the organisation, after it launched its highly-anticipated ‘Blocks’; a new feature which enables marketing, digital and web teams to publish part or entire websites, with little to no involvement required from development teams.

This latest accolade demonstrates Contensis’ continued drive to create a sophisticated and agile content management system that works for everyone, no matter their experience or occupation.

Commenting on Contensis’ success, Richard Chivers, CEO of Zengenti and co-creator of Contensis, said:

“We launched Contensis 20 years ago and, in that time, so much has changed in the world of content management. Since then, we’ve worked hard as a team to ensure that our CMS remains an innovative solution that enables marketers, developers and IT teams to remain agile.

“This award exemplifies our determination and passion for delivering a quality CMS, like Contensis, to our customers, and we’re hugely proud to have received this accolade.

“A big thank you has to be given to those who voted and placed our fantastic CMS above some of the most well-known and established content management systems on the market today. We’re thrilled that our team’s hard work and ingenuity has been recognised by the wider CMS community, and that our commitment to ensuring that Contensis becomes the go-to CMS for enterprises across the country, and around the world, has been commended.”

Contensis-powered websites already serve more than 10 million users monthly in the higher education, local government, not-for-profit, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. Major organisations, including the London School of Economics, the UK’s National Health Service, and the Ordnance Survey, use the Contensis CMS.