0.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Now Playing:

Ludlow-based software company wins prestigious award

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based content management system (CMS) specialists, Contensis, has been crowned ‘Best Enterprise CMS’ in a prestigious, industry-leading award.

The team at Shropshire-based content management system specialists, Contensis
The team at Shropshire-based content management system specialists, Contensis

This year’s People’s Choice Awards, organised by CMS Critic – the leading authority for news and insights on content management systems, e-commerce and the cloud – marks its eleventh year celebrating the best and brightest in content management.

The annual awards are nominated for by the industry network and readers of the outlet, and recognise excellence across the CMS community.

- Advertisement -

Contensis, created by Zengenti and based at the historic Moor Hall in Ludlow, has been shortlisted among five other big-name brands at this year’s CMS Critic’s People’s Choice Awards, beating out the likes of Contentful and Contentstack.

In addition to taking home first place in the ‘Best Enterprise CMS’ category, Contensis was also shortlisted in ‘Best Headless CMS’ and ‘Best Composable Solution’.

The news follows an exciting period for the organisation, after it launched its highly-anticipated ‘Blocks’; a new feature which enables marketing, digital and web teams to publish part or entire websites, with little to no involvement required from development teams.

This latest accolade demonstrates Contensis’ continued drive to create a sophisticated and agile content management system that works for everyone, no matter their experience or occupation.

Commenting on Contensis’ success, Richard Chivers, CEO of Zengenti and co-creator of Contensis, said:

“We launched Contensis 20 years ago and, in that time, so much has changed in the world of content management. Since then, we’ve worked hard as a team to ensure that our CMS remains an innovative solution that enables marketers, developers and IT teams to remain agile.

“This award exemplifies our determination and passion for delivering a quality CMS, like Contensis, to our customers, and we’re hugely proud to have received this accolade.

“A big thank you has to be given to those who voted and placed our fantastic CMS above some of the most well-known and established content management systems on the market today. We’re thrilled that our team’s hard work and ingenuity has been recognised by the wider CMS community, and that our commitment to ensuring that Contensis becomes the go-to CMS for enterprises across the country, and around the world, has been commended.”

Contensis-powered websites already serve more than 10 million users monthly in the higher education, local government, not-for-profit, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. Major organisations, including the London School of Economics, the UK’s National Health Service, and the Ordnance Survey, use the Contensis CMS.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP