4Com acquires Shropshire-based Reach Digital Telecoms

4Com, provider of business telephone systems, has announced they have added their 3,000th acquired customer, having completed their 4th deal in just 10 months.

Haydn Neville, Joint Managing Director at Reach (Left), and Gary Scutt, CEO at 4Com

Their purchase of Shropshire-based Reach Digital Telecoms Limited has enabled them to achieve the landmark, with further acquisitions expected in the months to come.

Established in 2015, Reach Digital Telecoms are a business communications provider, offering phone systems, mobile apps, and broadband services.

The acquisition of Reach, completed on 3rd March, is 4Com’s fourth acquisition in the past 10 months following the purchase of Midshire Telecom, Eastern Voice and Data, and the business telecoms customer base of Bluebell Cloud Solutions. Reach serves 1,200 customers, adding to 4Com’s already 13,000 strong customer base nationwide.

Gary Scutt, 4Com’s Chief Executive Officer, explained:

“We are thrilled to have completed our fourth acquisition as part of our ongoing growth strategy. The purchase of Reach is another landmark moment for us here at 4Com and reflects the success of each of our acquisitions so far. The Reach deal will help further accelerate our growth, and they will be a welcome addition to our group. Reach has all the characteristics that 4Com look for in a company and their skills and expertise will complement 4Com well. We are pleased to welcome them on board and look forward to a successful future together.”

Haydn Neville, Joint Managing Director at Reach, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of what our team has achieved and the reputation we have built within the telecoms industry. After discussions with 4Com, we felt the acquisition was the natural progression in Reach’s journey and know we will be in very capable hands with them. We have really appreciated the patience, honesty, and integrity 4Com have shown throughout the process and we want to thank the whole 4Com team for helping us reach this point. Our team are looking forward to working together!”

Dean Cartledge, 4Com’s Chief Operating Officer, said:

“When the opportunity arose to acquire Reach Digital Telecoms, it represented a great opportunity to bring another high-quality business on board. Reach should be proud of the excellent reputation they have developed within the industry, and we are thankful to the whole team that made this possible. The acquisition allows us to expand and strengthen our services, specifically in terms of scale, presence, capability, and expertise. We understand the hard work that has gone into closing this deal from both ends and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Gary continued, “As we continue this acquisition journey, we are constantly pursuing new opportunities to further our expansion and urge any companies thinking of selling either their whole business or customer base, to get in touch. No matter how big or small, we would like to hear from you and see how we can help your business”.