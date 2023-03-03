4.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 3, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Wace Morgan sponsors 2023 Shrewsbury 10k

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury-based solicitors’ firm, Wace Morgan, has announced their sponsorship of this year’s Shrewsbury 10k road race.

The Wace Morgan team training
The Wace Morgan team training

Wace Morgan has been providing legal advice within Shropshire and Mid-Wales for over 250 years. The firm provides a wide range of services for both individuals and businesses, including conveyancing, family law, commercial property, employment, childcare, litigation and wills and probate.

The Wace Morgan Shrewsbury 10k takes place on 12th March 2023. The 10k route will take runners through the town’s historic town centre and picturesque residential areas. The event will start and finish at the renowned Quarry Park.

- Advertisement -

Sponsoring the event is part of Wace Morgan’s ongoing commitment to support the local community. In addition to Wace Morgan’s sponsorship, members of staff will be taking part in the race, with hopes of inspiring others to get more active and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Wace Morgan’s team are running to raise money for Shrewsbury Food Hub, a local charity with a mission to reduce food waste and support the environment.

Through their involvement in the 10k, Wace Morgan want to encourage other participants to follow suit.

Chris Detheridge, Managing Director at Wace Morgan, said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s Shrewsbury 10k. Every year, the race attracts people from all over the county to raise money for causes they truly care about. Wace Morgan are excited and proud to welcome everyone to the event.

“Some of our staff have put themselves forward as willing volunteers to take part, which is great to see. Training with each other has reinforced our team ethos along with everyone getting on board with our initiative to support the Shrewsbury Food Hub. Small changes in our homes make a real difference to reducing food waste. We are always keen to support ethical community-based ventures and in support of the 10k and the valuable continued efforts of the Shrewsbury Food Hub.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP