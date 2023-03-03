Wace Morgan sponsors 2023 Shrewsbury 10k

Shrewsbury-based solicitors’ firm, Wace Morgan, has announced their sponsorship of this year’s Shrewsbury 10k road race.

The Wace Morgan team training

Wace Morgan has been providing legal advice within Shropshire and Mid-Wales for over 250 years. The firm provides a wide range of services for both individuals and businesses, including conveyancing, family law, commercial property, employment, childcare, litigation and wills and probate.

The Wace Morgan Shrewsbury 10k takes place on 12th March 2023. The 10k route will take runners through the town’s historic town centre and picturesque residential areas. The event will start and finish at the renowned Quarry Park.

- Advertisement -

Sponsoring the event is part of Wace Morgan’s ongoing commitment to support the local community. In addition to Wace Morgan’s sponsorship, members of staff will be taking part in the race, with hopes of inspiring others to get more active and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Wace Morgan’s team are running to raise money for Shrewsbury Food Hub, a local charity with a mission to reduce food waste and support the environment.

Through their involvement in the 10k, Wace Morgan want to encourage other participants to follow suit.

Chris Detheridge, Managing Director at Wace Morgan, said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s Shrewsbury 10k. Every year, the race attracts people from all over the county to raise money for causes they truly care about. Wace Morgan are excited and proud to welcome everyone to the event.

“Some of our staff have put themselves forward as willing volunteers to take part, which is great to see. Training with each other has reinforced our team ethos along with everyone getting on board with our initiative to support the Shrewsbury Food Hub. Small changes in our homes make a real difference to reducing food waste. We are always keen to support ethical community-based ventures and in support of the 10k and the valuable continued efforts of the Shrewsbury Food Hub.”