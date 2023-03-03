4.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 3, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Bridgnorth woman launches luxury bridal business

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Bridgnorth woman is realising her dream of launching her own luxury bridal business which aims to celebrate women of all sizes.

Lydia Neath
Lydia Neath

Lydia Neath was moved to open ‘Brides View’ after her own experience shopping for a wedding dress.

She explained: “Although it wasn’t a horror story like some I hear it simply wasn’t good enough and I knew that to make a change I had to be the change.

- Advertisement -

“No bride should have only one or two dresses that fit them whilst dress hunting. Certainly, as a plus size woman I see enough of this with High Street fashion let alone bridal!

“The more I spoke to women about their experiences and body confidence the more I realised that it wasn’t just plus-size girls but in fact most women who found wedding dress shopping daunting or an experience that damaged their self esteem. So Brides View is here to change that.”

Before launching the enterprise she completed a fully-funded programme with Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great.

“Starting a business is daunting but The Good2Great start up course helped me learn new skills and gain access to helpful tools to ensure a smooth launch for my venture,” said Lydia, who is combining her new role with her job as an area business manager selling pharmaceuticals and nutritional goods to vets and merchants.

Her job allows her to offer regular two-hour appointments for Brides View on weekends and evenings at Brides View, which is based at The Old Cow Shed at Astol Farm, between Bridgnorth and Telford.

“We offer a wonderful experience that will last, with access to luxury bridal wear with inclusive sizing, all hosted in a beautiful converted barn,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP