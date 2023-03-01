7.1 C
Xero declares Thorne Widgery as a finalist at upcoming awards

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Online accounting platform, Xero, has declared Shropshire and Herefordshire accountants Thorne Widgery as a finalist for its upcoming awards.

Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery

Celebrating some of the UK’s most innovative accountancy firms, the Xero Awards United Kingdom & Ireland 2023 are a highlight of the profession’s calendar.

Thorne Widgery has been named a finalist in the Total Xero Award category. This recognises accountants that have made Xero part of their business’ DNA.

Judges were impressed with the firm’s unwavering dedication to using Xero and the development of its own unique solutions to support clients.

In particular, Thorne Widgery has been leading the way in the development of online accounting solutions for schools, academies and colleges with its X for Education software.

Now in use by hundreds of schools across the nation, this system developed using Thorne Widgery’s considerable technical expertise, is helping educators take advantage of the time-saving automation and real-time access to the financial information that Xero offers.

Sam King, Head of Xero and XFE at the firm, said: “Xero has altered the way that accountancy practices work, and we are proud of our role as champions for this platform.

“Not only have we helped lots of businesses to implement Xero, but through our innovative developments we have expanded the reach of Xero to many more organisations.”

Thorne Widgery were early adopters of cloud accounting and are now experts in this area, having helped hundreds of clients to implement the latest systems from their offices in Hereford, Ludlow and Shrewsbury.

The firm will find out whether it has won the Total Xero Award at a ceremony in London on Wednesday, 19 April.

Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery, added: “We are honoured to be included in the shortlist and regardless of whether or not we come home with a trophy later this year, it represents the outstanding work of the whole team. We couldn’t be prouder!”

