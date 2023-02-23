Shropshire law firm announces new head of agriculture and rural affairs department

A Shropshire law firm has announced the appointment of new departmental head for its award-winning agriculture and rural affairs division.

Iain Morrison and Alex Phillips from mfg Solicitors

mfg Solicitors, which has offices in Telford and Ludlow, has appointed partner Alex Phillips who will now lead the 13-strong team which specialises in advising farmers, estate owners and landowners around sales, renewables, estate management matters, and a host of services for rural businesses.

She replaces senior partner and the firm’s vice chairman Iain Morrison who has led the nationally-respected department for ten years. Mr Morrison, also a key architect in the department’s formation over 20 years ago, will continue to support rural and farming clients across the country.

Iain Morrison said: “Alex has an exceptional reputation amongst her clients, but also in the wider agriculture and rural business community.

“Being appointed to lead the department underlines the commitment she has showcased over the past decade across the firm, but it also highlights her success as a talented and in-demand lawyer who understands complex rural legislation inside out.”

Alex Phillips added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me and more than anything, I want to carry on Iain’s unbelievable legacy and continue the hard work he has put in as head of the department for so many years.

“I want to be a really hands on divisional head and work closely with the team to ensure we are taking care of our clients, solving problems together and promoting our expertise.

“More than ever, we are concentrating on getting in front of our clients as much as we can and providing legal advice which is clear and consistent, especially at a time when farming is going through the biggest change in a generation.”

Ms Phillips originally joined the firm in September 2010 as a paralegal in its Family department. Qualifying in 2013, one year later she was named Young Solicitor of the Year by the Worcestershire Law Society.

In 2017 she was appointed as one of the youngest ever presidents of the Society and remains an active member of the group which promotes and supports lawyers across the county.

She became a senior associate in 2020, and a partner one year later in 2021.