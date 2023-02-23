6.2 C
Morris Property hands over new Telford warehouse to Stairplan

Leading local developer, Morris Property has formally handed over a new manufacturing facility at Hortonwood 1 in Telford to staircase specialist, Stairplan.

Stairplan Directors Lee Thomas and Graham Thomas, Morris Property's Contract's Manager Mark Bennett and Site Manager Graham Smith
Stairplan manufacture bespoke timber staircases using the latest software and technology. They commissioned the build to aid company growth with 1658 sq m of additional warehouse space. The facility sits on a plot to the rear of their existing unit, which is one of the most advanced staircase production facilities in Europe.

Morris Property was awarded the £1 million contract to build the streel framed unit and has fully fitted it out to include office space, storage, 30 additional car parking spaces and two disabled spaces added to the existing car parking area.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “This build is a great addition to Stairplan’s well-established business location, giving them the foundation for future business growth. We wish them the best of luck.”

Graham Thomas, Managing Director at Stairplan added: “Reputation is everything and with their proven track record, we knew Morris Property would deliver. This recent expansion is a significant investment for us and our objectives have certainly been achieved with minimum disruption. It’s been great to deal with another family-owned business with shared values.”

