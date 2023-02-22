Oswestry-based fulfilment provider opens new warehouse in Wrexham

Oswestry-based 3PL & order fulfilment provider Shape has unveiled a major expansion with the launch of a new warehouse in Wrexham.

The new warehouse in Wrexham

The third-party logistics firm has added to its existing successful warehouses in Oswestry and Venlo in The Netherlands, with the newest centre opening in the Autumn of 2022 in Wrexham.

It’s the latest move in Shape’s ongoing commitment to provide brands with the means to grow, with the on-boarding process being simple and straightforward.

Shape Fulfilment is a major player in the UK order fulfilment market and the new centre in Wrexham will deliver fast and light goods, as well as those that are big and bulky.

Everything from cosmetics to clothing, homewares to food and drink can be dispatched from the facility.

Additionally, Shape’s services at the Wrexham site will allow for greater connectivity between the existing Oswestry and Venlo warehouses, providing the opportunity for brands to easily access both UK and markets in the EU.

Mike Knill, Shape’s Head of Brand & Marketing, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our operations into Wrexham.

“Over the last few years, the market has seen sustained growth in eCommerce fulfilment. It is our goal to capitalise on this by providing the logistics and order fulfilment services that helps companies to streamline their operations and grow.

“Shape is the new sister brand of 3PLUK, a company launched over twelve years ago that has grown and evolved year on year to meet the needs of an everincreasing number of brands across the world.

“The site in Wrexham complements the company’s existing warehouses to provide more scope for Shape to help more brands, meaning that more companies can now benefit from the markets that are now becoming available to them.”