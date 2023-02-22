Moreton Hall business lunch welcomes award winning executive

One of the UK’s most successful business executives who has proved that women can ‘have it all’ combining a seat at the board room table with hands on motherhood is the keynote speaker at the annual Moreton Hall Business Lunch next month.

Victoria Price of Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young Tax Partner and UK Private Client Service Leader, Victoria Price heads the UK & Ireland private client tax team within EY Private, advising her clients on a wide range of tax affairs from estate planning and running family offices.

In 2021 Victoria was named as one of the UK’s top ‘power part-timers’ in the Timewise Power List, celebrating 25 of the most successful senior-level executives in the UK, who work part-time. With a young son and the main carer for her grandmother, Victoria joined EY on a part-time basis at age 23, and nine years later made Partner. She has worked part time throughout her career to help balance her work and home life with her three children.

Victoria says: “I have never been afraid to be open and honest about how important both my home and work life is to me. I believe that striking the right, yet flexible balance, has allowed me to successfully build my entire career. Becoming a mum at 18 showed me that there will always be something more important than my job, yet it drives me to succeed. Having flexibility means that the kids are in no doubt that they are the priority and that I’ll always be there at the important times of their lives.”

Addressing an audience of regional business professionals at the conference in the Holroyd Community Theatre next month, Victoria will be talking about her personal journey, as well as reflecting on her role as co-leader of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, a global programme that recognises entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership and success — and work to improve the quality of life in their communities, countries and around the world.

As part of her talk, Victoria will be in conversation with entrepreneur and Director of one of the UKs fastest growing online retail business, Public Desire, Tayyab Akjlaq. Public Desire’s mission with their fast growing online footwear brands is “to tread ever so stylishly where other retailers don’t.” Together they will discuss growing an award winning global brand.

You can register to attend on Friday 17 March at 11.30am via moreton hall.org/business-lunch or by calling 01691 776069.