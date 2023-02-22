6.8 C
Local businesses support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with 'Brew for the Crew' stops

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Ten local businesses across the region have pledged to support the hardworking crew of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity by offering rest stop facilities for the teams working on the charity’s three critical care cars.

Critical care paramedic Kerry in Ironbridge
Critical care paramedic Kerry in Ironbridge

While the aircrew on-board the pre-hospital emergency service’s three air ambulance helicopters remain at their respective airbases for mission call outs, the critical care paramedics on the charity’s northern, central and south critical care cars are on standby in and around urban areas, enabling them to respond swiftly to local incidents.

Therefore, regional organisations have pledged their support of the charity by becoming ‘Brew for the Crew’ rest stops, giving the advanced clinicians a place to take a break, enjoy a cuppa and use the facilities.

The initiative was launched at the start of the year as a pilot scheme for West Midlands and Wolverhampton based companies.

After the success of the initiative, the charity is now appealing for companies across Shropshire to sign up for Brew for the Crew. Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has pledged its support and is the first official rest stop facility for the central critical care car.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We have had a terrific response so far from local organisations offering their space as a Brew for the Crew location. Our advanced rapid response team of critical care paramedics often attend missions back-to-back, which is why a rest stop is so important.

“The opportunity for crew to have close by facilities to have a free cuppa and a break is really important to keep them refreshed and energised for the remainder of their 12-hour daily shift. On behalf of the crew, a huge thank you to everyone who has signed up in support for Brew for the Crew, and we look forward welcoming more supporting organisations in Shropshire to take part.”

Businesses can register their facilities for Brew for the Crew by emailing pam.hodgetts@midlandsairambulance.com.

