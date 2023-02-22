6.8 C
InSynch Digital Marketing Agency hosts free masterclass at University Centre in Shrewsbury

InSynch’s in-person Shrewsbury masterclass and networking event will be providing industry-leading expert Digital Marketing knowledge to business owners and managers. 

The masterclass will take place at University Centre Shrewsbury
InSynch is bringing over 35 years of expert Digital Marketing knowledge and industry-leading knowledge to the University Centre in Shrewsbury on the 27th of March 2023.

Businesses are able to book free places to attend the 3-hour ‘must attend’ double bill seminar and networking event on Digital Marketing and Social Media Strategy.

Shrewsbury-based Digital Marketing Agency InSynch has been helping businesses flourish since 2005, working with thousands of clients, both small and large, across different industries, helping them meet their business targets through Digital Marketing.

The event will provide local businesses with expert knowledge and resources, using real-life examples and answering questions throughout, giving an in-depth explanation as to how businesses can expand their knowledge base, meet their goals and achieve their targets through various Digital Marketing strategies.

“Fantastic free course and I got some really interesting nuggets of info that sparked ideas for my own business. Thought-provoking and comprehensive coverage! Thank you” – Claire Shinfield (CCLG)

For more information, or to book yourself onto the digital marketing masterclass, follow the link below:

InSynch Shrewsbury – Digital Marketing Masterclass – In Person
