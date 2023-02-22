Boost your business in South West Shropshire

Enterprise House and Marches Growth Hub are inviting everyone running, or planning to set up, a business in the South West Shropshire area to join them at Business Boost Bishop’s Castle.

Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle

This free drop-in event at Enterprise House on Thursday 2nd March between 10.30am – 1.00pm will provide the opportunity to meet the local business support community, talk with local business specialists and network with other businesses.

Advice and tips on marketing and social media, website development, bookkeeping as well as general business advice will be available.

With coffee, cake and networking and signposting to further support and training too, take this opportunity to see how we can support you and your business.

For more information, or to register your interest search ‘Business Boost in Bishop’s Castle’ on Eventbrite or contact Enterprise House on info@enterprisehouse.org.uk or 01588 638 038.