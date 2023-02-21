Shrewsbury law firm launches training programme to develop the next generation of legal talent

Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners has opened application for a dedicated legal training programme.

Nick Clarke, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution at Aaron & Partners

With the firm’s focus on a partner-led approach, the contracts will offer trainees the opportunity to work directly alongside the firm’s senior legal experts before becoming fully-qualified lawyers.

Applications close on 31st March, 2023 and will be followed by an interview, group exercise, and the chance to meet some of Aaron and Partners’ team and current trainees.

- Advertisement -

Successful applicants will join departments across the firm, with the support of Aaron & Partners’ training team including Nick Clarke, Senior Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution, Hugh Strickland, Corporate Finance Partner and Lorraine Saunders, Family Law Partner.

Nick said: “Recruiting and retaining talented young lawyers is fundamental to the future growth and success of our business and our training programme is designed to offer exposure to high quality work right from the start of the training contract.

“At Aaron & Partners, we are committed to helping young professionals reach their potential and support them throughout the learning process. We also recognise trainees’ contribution to our team and the new perspectives they bring.”

It comes as the Legal 500-listed firm’s impressive growth continues, including recently opening new branches in Altrincham and Warrington – and announcing a string of high-profile appointments.

Nick added: “We look forward to welcoming our new intake of trainee solicitors in September 2024 on the first step of their legal careers.”

To find out more about Aaron & Partners training contracts and apply, visit:

https://www.aaronandpartners.com/careers/training-contracts-at-aarons/