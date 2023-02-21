“Severn-teen” mortgage firm grows again despite market uncertainty

A Shrewsbury-based mortgage broker is celebrating after adding a further three recruits and taking their team of advisers and support staff up to 17.

Theo Bruce, Beth Butler and Adam Jenkins have joined Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect

Theo Bruce, Beth Butler and Adam Jenkins have joined Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect’s Case Management and Customer Service teams and will be providing support to advisers and clients.

Speaking about the firm’s growth and their latest hires, managing director Rob Brookes said: “‘Despite the uncertainty in the housing market with interest rate and inflation rises, we continue to grow as a business as we are working on firm foundations built on customer service excellence.

“When people think about mortgage advice, they will probably think about the person they speak to during their appointment, but they might not think about the teams working alongside the adviser.

“We are in a fast-moving market, quite unlike any we’ve seen before and in order to deliver the best outcome for our clients, we must have a strong team behind our expert advisers ensuring that things run smoothly.

“That’s where our case management and customer service teams come in and we are delighted to be bolstering them with the addition of Theo, Beth and Adam who have great experience working in financial and property services and are an excellent addition to our growing team.”

Speaking about joining the team, Beth Butler said: “I have been working in the financial services industry since 2000 after a career in retail and whilst they might not seem aligned, they have one crucial common factor for success – customer service. Rob and the team have made me feel incredibly welcome and I am looking forward to my new role here in the growing case management team.”

Theo Bruce added: “It is great to be joining a growing team that has such a firm focus on customer service. There are lots of opportunities here in terms of training and development and I am excited to become part of the customer journey, working alongside Beth and my colleagues for our clients here at Severn.”