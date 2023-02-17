Style Optique donates over £2k to the Market Drayton Food Bank

Independent Market Drayton-based optical boutique practice, Style Optique, has raised over £2,000 during the month of January for the Market Drayton Food Bank.

In committing to give all monies raised via their private clients’ eyewear tests in January of this year, they have been able to donate £2,100 to the Market Drayton Foodbank for those in need.

The campaign was run by Style Optique to support local people in need in the often-difficult month of January.

Eva Davé, Director, co-founder & Eyewear Stylist at Style Optique said: “We wanted to support local people who are in crisis and need throughout January, an often-tough time of the year after the excess of the Christmas season. So, we put out an appeal to all our clients encouraging them to prioritise their eye health by having a test for the new year, and in turn helping to support locals in need via the Market Drayton Foodbank.

“Our clients have been incredible – not only has this enabled us to donate generously to the Food Bank but it has also helped them with putting their eye health on top of their list of priorities for the new year. Over 5 million people globally will start 2023 with forms of blindness which is often preventable but often made worse by missing or not attending routine eye examinations.”

Helen McSherry, Manager of the Market Drayton Food Bank said: “On behalf of everyone at the Foodbank, a huge thank you for such a wonderful donation! When we received the news of the £2,100 that had been raised, we were absolutely bowled over! Thank you to Eva and Sam and to all those who booked private eyewear tests throughout January! We are very grateful for such kindness and generosity.

“The donation will help us to help others through their crises and hard times and will support our work towards ending food poverty. All donations are very much appreciated especially when so many people are involved. Thank you!”