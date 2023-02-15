10.3 C
WPG investment leads to new job opportunities at WPG

By Shropshire Live Business

WPG recently invested in a second eight-colour Komori Lithrone perfecting press as part of their growth plans.

The new 8-colour press has increased capacity and speeded up production time at WPG
The new litho press is an eight-unit Komori Lithrone S29 H-UV fitted with Komori’s UV instant drying technology and replaces a five-colour Komori Lithrone.

The new LS-829 P offers some great features including the KHS-AI integrated control system and the fully automatic plate-changing system (APC) that changes the plates quickly, accurately and cuts make-ready time in half.

WPG joint managing director Ian Jones, who runs the popular printing business alongside Paul Jones, says “The new 8-colour press has greatly increased our capacity and speeded up production time. Having two 8 colour presses with UV technology means a much quicker turnaround for our litho printing. It’s faster, high quality and eco-friendly – what more could we want?”

The H-UV process is clean, environmentally friendly and, because the printed sheets come out of the machine dry, they are ready for finishing straight away.

Additionally, H-UV makes it possible to produce speciality print effects and coating techniques which are popular for marketing materials including brochures and direct mail campaigns.

The new 8 colour printer also offers energy savings. Sustainability in all areas of production is very important to WPG and concurs with our ISO 14001 certification and further extends their eco credentials.

From this investment, the family-run print and direct mail company, based on the Shropshire / Wales border, is looking to recruit both experienced and apprentice lithographic printers to keep up with the demands of production. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact WPG.

Joint MD, Paul Jones, adds “We are looking to further invest in both machinery and people as we continue to grow and diversify the business. With a massive increase in large format production since the purchase of a large flatbed printer last year, we will be looking to apply the same principals to our clothing and promotional products.”

