Halls pledges match funding for charity chairman’s defibrillator campaign

Auctioneers Halls are supporting a fundraising drive by Shropshire Rural Support (SRS) charity to provide a life-saving defibrillator for community access at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Andrew Bebb (right) thanks Halls director James Evans for the company’s pledge to match fund money raised for the community access defibrillator at Shrewsbury Auction Centre

Directors of Halls have agreed to match funds raised by SRS to buy and install the defibrillator, which will be available for public use in the event of an emergency. SRS provides a free, confidential service to Shropshire farmers and their families.

The combined fundraising target is £1,700 and SRS is encouraging farmers to contribute to collection buckets at the livestock market. Their donation could end up saving a life!

- Advertisement -

The defibrillator partnership is an extension to free health checks service for farmers which is being trialed by Shropshire Council’s community wellbeing outreach team at the livestock market for four weeks.

Shropshire Rural Support chairman Andrew Bebb, a dairy farmer from Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, would like to see a community access defibrillator at every livestock market in Shropshire.

“First responders are doing a brilliant job in Shropshire and having a community access defibrillator at Shrewsbury Auction Centre will be a lifesaver,” he said. “If somebody had an car accident or a heart attack near to the market, the nearest community access defibrillator is eight minutes away, which could be a matter of life or death.

“I would like to see a community access defibrillator in every livestock market in Shropshire. I have been on a first responder training course to learn how to use a defibrillator and I would encourage others to do the same.

“Halls have very generously offered to match fund the money that we raise from people attending the market and collection buckets will be available on market days for anyone wishing to donate.”

James Evans, a director of Halls and an auctioneer at Shrewsbury and Bishops Castle livestock markets, said: “We are delighted to support Andrew’s fundraising campaign for a community access defibrillator because you never know when you are going to need it.

“We have farmers of all ages coming to the market and if the defibrillator saves one life, then it’s worthwhile. We shall be training our staff at the market to use the defibrillator ”

Andrew was the driving force behind the free health checks for farmers which are being provided at Shrewsbury Auction Centre by Shropshire Council, with plans to extend the services. The health check mobile clinic is also being supported by Halls and the NFU.

Having been involved with farmers’ mental health for 20 years, Andrew was keen to explore the connection with physical health and wellbeing. He spoke to Richard Scofield, a trustee of Lancashire Field Nurse and visited the field nurse service at Bakewell market, which has been running for 15 years, with two members of Shropshire Council’s community outreach team.

They were so impressed with the success of the health care team in Bakewell that the mobile clinic trial was launched at Shrewsbury Livestock Market to offer simple blood pressure checks.

“We are very grateful for the help and enthusiasm of market manager and senior auctioneer Johnny Dymond and the staff at Halls for allowing us to trial health checks in Shrewsbury,” added Andrew.

“We are also deeply indebted to Shropshire Council and members of the outreach team who have made this possible. We are hoping to extend the trial to other markets within the county.”

Anybody wishing to make a donation to the fundraising for the defibrillator can either contact Andrew on 07811 779557 or Jonny Dymond at Shrewsbury Auction Centre by calling 01743 462620.