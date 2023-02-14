Shropshire Senior Project Manager named the best in the UK

A Senior Project Manager at David Wilson Homes in Telford was named the best in the UK after winning an award for the quality of homes being built at a new housing development.

Senior Project Manager Kirk Raine

The National House Building Council (NHBC) has recognised Kirk Raine for his site management capabilities with a Supreme Award, for the third time in his career.

Kirk, a highly-decorated Senior Project Manager from Stone in Staffordshire, is overseeing the construction of the development The Grove at Doseley Park in Telford. He recently celebrated his 11th NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award, having also won the Seal of Excellence accolade and his fifth Regional Award in 2022.

Kirk said: “My team and I are extremely proud to win this award, and it’s nice to be rewarded for the hard work and quality that we put into the homes that are being built at The Grove.

“It’s fantastic to work with the customers and the contractors. The best part is building high quality homes for our customers, and receiving 100% customer satisfaction.

“I would like to thank everyone in our team at The Grove for all of the hard work that they have put in, and for helping me to achieve this award for the development.”

To celebrate Kirk’s achievement, Barratt Developments – parent company of David Wilson Homes – is making a £25,000 donation to the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, which is the only charity that provides mental, physical and financial wellbeing support for construction workers and their families.

This is the sixth time a Site Manager for Barratt Developments has won the Supreme Award in the past eight years, having also secured five Regional Awards, 34 Seals of Excellence and 98 Pride in the Job Quality Awards this year.

Accolades such Kirk’s Supreme Award rate Site Managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role Site Managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites and to the highest quality standards.

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Our Site Managers are on the ground each and every day making sure David Wilson Homes housing developments are operating smoothly and to the high standards we set. We’d like to congratulate all of our award-winners for their continued hard work.

“We’re immensely proud of Kirk, as well as all of our award winners over the past year, as it demonstrates the long-term commitment we’ve made to providing our customers with the best possible service.”

This is the 18th year in a row that parent company Barratt Developments has won more awards than any other housebuilder, which demonstrates that its housing developments and the Site Managers that oversee them are among the very best in the business.