Shropshire businesses in line for awards

A young Wellington entrepreneur is one of several Shropshire business people shortlisted in a prestigious awards scheme.

Keli King, The Little Green Pantry

Keli King, who founded the zero waste shop The Little Green Pantry in Crown Street, is in line for two accolades in the annual Federation of Small Businesses West Midlands awards.

The awards, to be presented next month, recognise the ambitions and achievements of the region’s sole traders, self-employed and small companies and she has been shortlisted in the ‘sustainability’ and ‘best new business’ categories.

- Advertisement -

“This means the world to me,” commented Keli, who launched her shop, which sells a range of food and toiletries, in an attempt to cut down on plastic waste and help the environment.

“We are trying to make a difference and so being recognised by our customers and by the Federation of Small Businesses is such a great feeling. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for The Little Green Pantry over the next few years.”

Keli started her enterprise after completing a start-up course with Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great, who are also a finalist in the ‘service excellence’ category.

Another of Good2Great’s successes, Louise Madeley of Madeleys First Aid Plus, which offers a range of physical and mental first aid training, is also in line for an award.

Her company, based in Much Wenlock, is shortlisted as the ‘start up business of the year’.

Sally Themans of Good2Great said: “It is wonderful to see two of our businesswomen making the final in these important awards and of course we are also honoured to be recognised.”