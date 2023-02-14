Oriental-inspired spa brings heavenly treatments to Madeley

An Oriental-inspired award-winning spa, which was previously based at the Mercure Telford Centre hotel, has moved to its own bespoke salon in Madeley.

Yutopia Spa has received a business start-up grant through the council’s Pride in Our High Street programme and now occupies premises at the bottom of Madeley High Street.

The spa will provide a range of holistic therapy treatments from its new home including advanced types of massages, facials, nail treatments, waxing and much more.

It will also offer a series of packages such as pamper days which are the perfect gift or relaxing treat.

Owner and highly experienced therapist Donna Brazier Edwards launched her Yutopia brand over eight years ago and has built up an enviable client base.

As she looked to expand her business, the opportunity arose for a new bespoke designed salon in Madeley and Donna and her team didn’t hesitate to seize the opportunity.

Donna said: “Following the pandemic more and more clients have returned to us in person and we now offer a wider range of treatments which are more in line with a luxury spa than a regular high street beauty salon.

“We have a very large and incredibly loyal client base. With the move to Madeley we are increasing the amount of space we have.

“We will have more treatment rooms and can increase our treatment menu to include body exfoliations and wraps, as well as a large reception and manicure area to welcome customers as soon as they walk in.

“We are going to be operating a fully-functioning seven day salon which we originally aimed to do by 2025 but we will be able to offer this a lot sooner.

“With further expansion, we will be looking to employ more fully qualified therapists and possibly look to the apprenticeship scheme to help guide and train therapists of the future.”

The Pride in Our High Street funding has supported Donna with work to prepare her salon for opening at 36-37 High Street.

Donna added: “I’m really grateful for the Pride in Our High Street funding which has given me the opportunity to set up this salon in Madeley.

“As well as bringing holistic treatments to Madeley High Street I want to work with local people, businesses and charities to help raise funds and awareness for local projects and increase wellbeing in the community.

“Working closely alongside other small businesses will hopefully help to increase the footfall in Madeley as a whole and attract more customers to the high street for a variety of products and services.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said: “Yutopia Spa will be a great addition to Madeley and this move will enable the business to expand and have a permanent high street presence.

“The spa business already has a good client base but this is a wonderful opportunity for Donna and her team to make Madeley their new home and attract clients to the town who live on the doorstep and from further-a-field.

“We are pleased to support Yutopia with this start-up grant as we continue to support high street businesses across the borough with a series of revive and thrive grants to help them grow and flourish.”