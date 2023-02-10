9.4 C
Power quality specialist adds to Shrewsbury’s legacy of evolution

By Shropshire Live Business

Power quality specialist REO has announced the opening of its new office in Shrewsbury which will allow it to support the business’ continued evolution in the industrial electrical components market.

Outside REO's new office at Darwin House
The new office is sited in Darwin House, where the world-renowned scientist Charles Darwin was born on February 12, 1809.

To mark this anniversary and celebrate its latest expansion, REO will take part in the 20th annual Darwin Toast and Tour festival, taking place on February 12, 2023, at The Morris Hall Courtyard, Shrewsbury.

The move to the new office in Shrewsbury has allowed REO to convert its existing office space in Craven Arms into additional warehousing, meaning it can keep up with the increased orders it has received over the last year. Demand for high-quality electrical components for industrial applications is set to continue to grow again this year as more industries follow the trend of increased electrification.

“REO will celebrate its centenary in 2025 and evolution through technologies and industries has been at the forefront of our survival and subsequent success and expansion,” explained Steve Hughes, managing director of REO UK. “Combining the celebrations for our new office opening with the festivities for Charles Darwin’s birthday is poignant as this is the latest step in REO’s evolution, so it is only natural to celebrate the father of the theory of evolution at the same time.”

