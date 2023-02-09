Shropshire accountancy firm welcomes new director

Staff at a Shropshire accountancy firm have welcomed a new director to the team at their head office in Shrewsbury.

Marie Bramwell and Audrey Williams

Audrey Williams has joined Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants and brings with her many years of industry experience.

She relocated to Shropshire from Glasgow after finishing university and began her accountancy career in Telford, where she gained her Association of Chartered Certified Accountants qualifications.

Audrey worked for a number of small accountancy firms in Shropshire before becoming a partner in a firm based in Bridgnorth where she worked with agriculture clients and commercial businesses.

At Dyke Yaxley, she will be advising a wide range of clients, incorporating limited companies, partnerships and individuals, to deliver business and taxation advice.

“I am so excited to join a company like Dyke Yaxley that is renowned for its high levels of customer service and which has such a well-deserved reputation for its effective and knowledgeable advice,” said Audrey.

“I’m looking forward to helping our clients to achieve their goals and to working with colleagues who have already made me feel part of their close-knit team.”

Part of Audrey’s new role will also include mentoring members of her team and helping them to develop their skills.

Dyke Yaxley managing director Marie Bramwell said Audrey’s experience and industry knowledge made her a genuine asset to the company’s growing workforce.

“We’re delighted to have Audrey on board, and we’re sure her skills will prove invaluable when it comes to working closely with our varied portfolio of clients, and with small and medium enterprises in particular.

“At Dyke Yaxley, we’re always keen to welcome colleagues who know the local area well and who understand the way the Shropshire business community operates.

“Audrey’s time with other firms in the county means she is well-versed in what makes Shropshire tick, and we’re very pleased to see her make such a positive and impressive start to her new role.”