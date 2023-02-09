8.9 C
New appointment strengthens Lanyon Bowdler’s commercial and agricultural property team

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire law firm has strengthened its commercial and agricultural property team in Telford with the appointment of a new solicitor.

Chloe Williams
Chloe Williams

Chloe Williams has joined Lanyon Bowdler as a newly-qualified solicitor having already built up a great deal of experience within her specialist field.

Another benefit she brings to her new role is familiarity with the area having spent much of her life in and around Shropshire.

Praveen Chaudhari, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s commercial and agricultural team, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chloe to the firm – she has already made an impressive impact in her new role.

“We are living through a challenging economic climate but while there are some worries within the commercial and agricultural sector, we are still seeing strong demand for commercial property within the Telford area, and are encouraged to see calls for our services remaining extremely high.

“We wish Chloe well with her future with us and know she will be a valuable addition to Lanyon Bowdler.”

Chloe began her law career as a secretary in the commercial and residential property team at another local law firm in 2017 and studied for her LLB Law Degree and the Legal Practice Course with Masters of Law at the University of Wolverhampton. 

“I am delighted to have joined Lanyon Bowdler and am very excited about working in the busy commercial and agricultural property team based in Telford,” Chloe said.

“A lot of my experience during training was dealing with commercial leases for individual and business landlords and tenants, but I have also acquired valuable experience in other areas within his particular field and look forward to working with, helping and supporting our clients.

“Also on a personal level, I grew up in Shropshire so I understand and appreciate local needs and the importance of helping local people and businesses so they can thrive.”

Chloe’s experience has already seen her deal with a range of issues including acting for landlords and tenants in respect of new commercial property leases and renewals, lease assignments and underlettings, business sales and purchases, and residential conveyancing matters

She has also been involved in the sales and purchases of agricultural land and commercial property, first registrations and adverse possession of land, residential new-build plot sales and purchases on development sites and re-mortgages.

