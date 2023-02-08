5.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Now Playing:

Apprentices create ‘talent pipeline’ for engineering firm

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford engineering company says apprenticeships are proving to be a valuable way of creating a ‘sustainable talent pipeline’ for the business.

Ben Morris-Jones with trainee hardware designer Matt Riddell – who also joined the company through a Telford College apprenticeship
Ben Morris-Jones with trainee hardware designer Matt Riddell – who also joined the company through a Telford College apprenticeship

Iconsys is a leading power and industrial automation solutions provider and systems integrator, based at Stafford Park. It has been employing apprentices in partnership with Telford College since 2016.

Its latest apprentice is 19-year-old Ben Morris-Jones, who has made a big impact since joining in September.

- Advertisement -

Ben, from Wellington, completed a BTEC National Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering at Telford College before moving onto his apprenticeship.

He said: “From a young age, I have always been interested in how things work and was curious about whether I could take things apart and put them back together again.

“Taking the apprenticeship route allows me to get my foot in the door as I learn new skills and gain knowledge while getting my hands dirty!”

He said the company was giving him an in-depth understanding of electrical engineering.

“I am able to gain a wide range of skills due to the different variety of work I am given. I enjoy the atmosphere of the workplace at iconsys, it’s very friendly – my colleagues are supportive and help me massively while teaching me about how an engineering environment operates.”

Ben says he views his apprenticeship as a pathway to many more opportunities, including a degree.

“There are also many progression opportunities for me at iconsys which could include advancing into different departments and functions, where I can learn new skills such as CAD, which is of interest to me.”

Charnjit Ram, workshop supervisor at the company, said: “Ben has had a great start to his apprenticeship at iconsys, and we are already seeing his potential. He has started to make a valuable contribution at work and is a popular member of the team.”

Milissa Chesters, head of people and culture of the company, said: “Engineering apprenticeships make great business sense for iconsys because they help develop skills in accordance with both the needs of the individual and our business, which, in turn, creates a sustainable talent pipeline for us. 

“We have had great success in partnering with Telford College in this respect and thank them for their ongoing support.”

Robert Lees, director of engineering and aviation at Telford College, added: “Ben was a very good student. He was quiet and polite and always produced work to a high standard. He was well liked by his peers and staff alike.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP