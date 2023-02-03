11.3 C
Shrewsbury-based law firm delivers sugary surprise to hard-working accountants

Accountants across Shropshire were treated to a surprise package of doughnuts to mark the end of the busy January tax return period, courtesy of the law firm Aaron & Partners.

Hugh Strickland (right), Corporate Finance Partner at Aaron & Partners, delivering doughnuts to accountancy firms
Hugh Strickland (right), Corporate Finance Partner at Aaron & Partners, delivering doughnuts to accountancy firms

Desk drops took place throughout Wednesday and Thursday, with a team of solicitors and colleagues from the firm taking to the road to deliver the delicious Planet Doughnut boxes to lucky accountancy practices.

Helen Johnson, Head of Marketing at Aaron & Partners, said: “We work really closely with lots of accountants so we know how busy and stressful the January period can be.

“Every year we aim to do something that recognises how hard they work and this year we decided doughnuts would be perfect. After a ‘hole’ lot of tax returns, we thought they could do with a treat.

“In the end we delivered more than 150 boxes and 1,150 doughnuts, so it was a busy outing for the team – and really nice to celebrate the end of a busy January with so many accountants.”

