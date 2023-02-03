Reconomy steps up community support during hard winter

Telford-based recycling and sustainability specialist, Reconomy, has partnered with several charities to provide additional support for local communities throughout what has been a particularly hard winter.

Reconomy employees support race against blood cancer

The charities include 4 Steps to a Smile which has a simple mission that ‘no child should go without at Christmas’.

Since its inception 4 Steps to a Smile has provided thousands of Christmas presents to vulnerable children throughout the West Midlands and was awarded charitable status in 2015.

This Christmas, Reconomy Group companies and staff jointly took responsibility for providing 275 presents which were distributed to two Midlands charities; Sandwell’s Parents of Disabled Children and Sandwell’s Children Trust each of which gave children something to open on the big day and helped create a Christmas smile.

Highlighting the difference that these presents made to so many families, Diane Duckers

Activities Coordinator at Sandwell Parents for Disabled Children said:

“Thanks to the generosity of employees such as those at Reconomy, Sandwell Parents for Disabled Children (SPDC) has been able to present 111 children and young people with disabilities and 70 of their siblings with a personalised gift this Christmas. We have had some wonderful feedback regarding the gifts which included this from Akalaroop, who is a young carer for his sister, “It’s the best gift ever, it is such a stress buster.”

In addition to supporting 4 steps to a Smile Reconomy’s employees undertook several other fundraising activities including:

– A local gift wrap for Telford Children’s Autism Hub

– A stem cell drive to support Race Against Blood Cancer, which saw 30 members of staff added to the donor register

– Packing 154 hampers for Crisis

– A Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children and The Trussell Trust which provides a network of food banks and emergency food supplies

“Whilst we are committed to supporting our local communities throughout the year, we recognise that the winter months and the festive period can be particularly difficult for many. We wanted to try and support where we could by boosting opportunities for staff to get involved in supporting our charity partners and providing vital fundraising for those affected by the cost-of-living crisis.” Commented Reconomy’s Head of Group Sustainability, Diane Crowe.

Reconomy also continued with support for its partner charity The House Project which helps young people leaving care transition into work and independent living. Reconomy now supports 62 care experienced people with their House Projects. 96 presents and stocking fillers were given to young people in care while significant financial donations were also made to Stay Telford and Telford Crisis.