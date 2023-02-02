Telford-based training provider sees record results

Online training provider, CTC Training, has seen substantial growth amidst the wider economic downturn.

The business, which offers various qualifications to help learners advance their careers in teaching and training related subjects, has announced record growth in the past year despite the ongoing cost of living crisis.

As a result, the company is expanding its course offerings to meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable training.

“We are thrilled to see such strong demand for our courses, especially in these difficult times,” said Chris Turner, Managing Director at CTC Training. “Our mission has always been to provide accessible, industry-recognised training to people all over the UK, and it’s gratifying to see so many people turning to us to upskill and advance their careers.”

CTC Training offers a wide range of courses, including education training, assessment training and IQA training. By providing an online platform and freedom to pick your own hours, CTC Training offers a unique learning opportunity for everyone.

In response to the surge in enrollment, CTC Training is introducing several new in-person courses in the coming months. These courses bring a new dimension to the platform, as learners now have the option to pursue engaging, hands-on training led by industry experts.

“We are always looking for ways to improve and expand our offerings, and we are excited to bring these new courses to our students,” said Chris Turner. “We believe that with the right training and support, anyone can achieve their career goals, no matter what challenges they may be facing.”