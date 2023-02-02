Ellesmere Estate in the final stages of the Countryside Alliance Awards

Oteley Estate, based in Ellesmere are in the final stages to win a Countryside Alliance Award in the Rural Enterprise Category.

Ian & Clare Mainwaring on the Oteley Estate in Ellesmere

Oteley Estate sits on the shores of Ellesmere Mere and is home to the Mainwaring family, their iconic Highland cattle, shorthorn and commercial cattle, sheep and pigs. Events are held regularly in the original stable yard, where the 10-acre private gardens can be explored.

The awards are now in their next stage, and the Mainwaring family are asking for your votes to be crowned best Rural Enterprise. The Awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food & farming, enterprise, and heritage through small, hard-working businesses.

- Advertisement -

“We are so excited to be into the final stages of the Countryside Alliance Awards!” Clare says, “Now that the awards are into a public vote, we need your help. If you’ve attended one of our events, purchased from our shop, or spotted our Highlands on the shores of Ellesmere, we’d be ever so grateful for your vote!

“Oteley Estate is a working farm and has come a long way in the last few years, and we’re so proud to have been recognised for that hard work. We’re so passionate about supporting local producers and raising awareness for the stunning surroundings we have right on our doorstep.”

Voting is open now and will close on Sunday March 5 at midnight. The winners will be announced mid-March and will be invited to the House of Lord reception on May 17.