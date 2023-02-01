Shropshire-based communications consultancy makes bold investment

Shropshire-based communications consultancy Be Bold Media is launching a range of new content and social media services after investing more than £100,000 in a growth plan for 2023.

Be Bold Media directors, Amy Bould and Mark Waugh

The investment is backed by the creation of a new content team delivering an agile newsroom-like response for clients, including broadcast-quality video and audio for media use.



Managing director Amy Bould said: “Last year was a year of change for Be Bold. We moved into fantastic new offices, brought video work in-house while securing great new talent to shape our content and social media offer to clients.



“We’re building the business with the help of two new senior appointments – respected Midlands journalist Jon Simcock is now Be Bold’s head of strategic communications and our PR manager Mel Boulter is promoted into a new head of operations & digital role.



“We also won significant contracts with Midlands organisations, including Solmar Villas, Birmingham City Council and Get A-Head Charitable Trust, which like the way we go about our business – applying a strategic approach to journalist-led story-telling which secures profile and builds reputations.



“The groundwork was laid with a £100,000 investment to launch new content marketing and social media services in 2023 which will help support businesses navigating the economic downturn.”

The services include newsroom quality editorial, video, podcast and online content, helping businesses reach wider audiences online cost-effectively, through their own channels.



“We already deliver this excellence to long-standing clients who we love working with and we’re looking forward to more companies ‘being bold’ in their communications in 2023!” added Bould.

The company, which was set up in 2010 and works with a number of high profile national, regional and local clients from its new headquarters in Shropshire, is known for the significant support it provides to third sector, charitable and environmental organisations in the region. In 2023, it will again provide pro bono support to the national Dyslexia Awards after supporting founder Eli Wilkinson MBE to take the scheme nationwide in 2022.