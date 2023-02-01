8.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Now Playing:

Clickingmad give Shropshire Chamber fresh new look

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire-based web design specialist has created a fresh new online look for the county’s business chamber – and boosted visitor numbers to the new website at the same time.

Clickingmad has redesigned the Shropshire Chamber website
Clickingmad has redesigned the Shropshire Chamber website

Bridgnorth-based Clickingmad has completely redesigned the Shropshire Chamber website – www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk – giving visitors a much-improved experience and leading to a big rise in traffic to the site.

Chamber bosses say the new site is fresh and exciting, better reflects the Chamber and its values, has improved the user experience and explains the benefits of its new membership levels to a much wider audience.

- Advertisement -

Alongside the modern new design, the website allows users to see the Chamber’s membership database, boosting its value to members. The speed of the website has also been improved and visitor numbers have significantly increased since the website went live.

Clickingmad managing director Shaun Carvill said: “The whole team is very proud to be working with such an important client for Shropshire. Every day we work closely with their various teams to ensure that the website is the best it can be.

“The results of our work speak for themselves, but our most important focus is the on-going support we provide.”

Chamber deputy chief executive Ruth Ross said they were delighted with the results.

“Shaun and the team at Clickingmad are absolutely brilliant. They respond quickly to all our requests, and there are many as we progress along the journey, and the website results are much improved. Their support is frankly remarkable. We are very pleased with the new website as it shows the Chamber’s ability to help businesses thrive and prosper in Shropshire.”

Ruth said the website now gave visitors the best opportunity to see the whole range of business services the Chamber provides.

“The website is connected to the Chamber’s CRM system to ensure swift and accurate communications and our news is now presented in a much better way.

“Working with Clickingmad has been a breath of fresh air. Working with a new supplier can create issues but we shouldn’t have worried. They really are very good in all aspects of technical ability, speedy responses and high-quality work and proactive advice.

“We have access to a support system that is used on a daily basis, and we are very pleased with the support they provide.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP