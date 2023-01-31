Crossbar Group’s alternative education programme to be supported by Climbing Hut

A Shrewsbury climbing centre is to support the alternative education programme provided by a county company.

Sam Pryce, left, The Crossbar Group’s internal operations manager, with Oli Elphick, part of the management team at Climbing Hut in Shrewsbury

The team at Climbing Hut, which offers a range of climbing activities for all ages, has joined forces with The Crossbar Group to further enhance its Crossbar Alternative Provision (CAP) programme.

Providing bespoke educational opportunities for primary and secondary school students, along with post-16 students, the CAP programme is designed for young people in need of a different environment and approach to education.

CAP students can now look forward to regular visits to Climbing Hut, at The Market Place off Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury.

Sam Pryce, The Crossbar Group’s internal operations manager, said: “We are very excited about our community partnership with Climbing Hut.

“Our whole ethos is about giving learners opportunities and experiences they normally would not get the chance to enjoy.

“We offer a bespoke education programme, including enrichment activities, which Climbing Hut will be part of.

“We find places that we can take students, so they can express themselves and also support their social, emotional and mental health.

“Spending time at Climbing Hut will be a great opportunity to do something that will not only benefit their health because of the exercise aspect, but also their mental wellbeing as well.

“We are delighted to link in with Climbing Hut and I’m sure both of us will get some great benefits from the partnership.”

Climbing Hut – previously known as Climbing The Walls – provides climbing opportunities for both children and adults.

Catering for both complete newcomers and more experienced climbers, Climbing Hut features high climbing walls, bouldering and action walls.

Oli Elphick, part of the management team at Climbing Hut, as well as schools/groups co-ordinator, is now looking forward to welcoming CAP students.

He said: “We are always looking to improve people’s lives, especially those who don’t always have the most opportunities. We have seen time and again that climbing benefits mental and physical wellbeing.

“You see so many young people coming out of their shell and really becoming who they want to be.

“This is a great facility, lots of fun, and we are excited to welcome the students here and show them just how wonderful climbing is.”