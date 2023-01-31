Battery experts showcase innovative training centre

Top national and industry experts visited a pioneering Telford company to see for themselves how it is helping to develop cutting-edge green technology – and training the engineers of the future.

Jeff Pratt, Tony Harper and Mark Thompson with Jennifer Channell from the Faraday Battery Challenge and Diogo Vieira Carvalho from Innovate UK

Battery specialist AceOn welcomed Jeff Pratt, the managing director of the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, and members of the UK Government’s Faraday Battery Challenge to the company’s Stafford Park headquarters.

They later headed to Telford College to see the new training centre for battery and energy storage technology which has been developed by AceOn in partnership with the college.

- Advertisement -

Mark Thompson, AceOn’s group managing director, said: “The new training centre will make sure existing installers and students have the skills needed to take their place in the renewable energy sector, which is going to make up an increasingly important share of the economy.

“The centre at the college’s Wellington campus has a series of renewable training rigs for learning about specialist services such as solar panels, electric vehicle charging, air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating.

“I’m delighted that AceOn has been able to work with the college to get the training centre up and running, and it was great to be able to show Jeff and the Faraday Challenge representatives the innovative work which is going on here in Shropshire.

“We’ve just enjoyed our best ever year at AceOn and it is terrific to see the way green technology is developing and responding to the demands of the climate and energy crises. We are proud to be playing our part and there is no doubt that 2023 will be the ‘Year of the Battery’ as demand for renewable and energy storage technology soars.”

Tony Harper, from the Faraday Battery Challenge, said he was delighted to see the work being carried out by both AceOn and Telford College.

“AceOn is a great example of a company with great ambition which is looking to grow,” he said. “Getting an input from AceOn about what it is they need to grow, and getting an insight into the energy storage market, is very valuable to us.”

The £130 million UK Battery Industrialisation Centre is part of the UK Government’s Faraday Battery Challenge, committed to developing battery technology for the transition to a greener future.