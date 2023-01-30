Proactive Personnel moves to new head office in Hadley Park

Proactive Personnel Ltd has moved to a new head office in Hadley Park East, Telford. The move is part of the company’s ongoing expansion efforts to increase its sales and head office operations in the Telford area.

The new head office, located at Proactive House, Hadley Park East, offers a spacious and modern working environment for its employees, and a welcoming environment for clients and candidates alike. The new offices provide the ideal space for the company to continue its growth and development.

“We’re thrilled to have moved into our new head office in Telford,” says Kerry McNee, Regional Director of Proactive Personnel Ltd. “The new premises will enable us to better serve our clients in the area and meet the demands of our rapidly growing business. We’re excited about the opportunities this move will bring and look forward to welcoming our clients, partners and candidates to our new location.”

Proactive Personnel is a leading recruitment business with 12 branches across Shropshire, the West Midlands and North West. The company offers temporary, temp-to-perm and permanent recruitment services to businesses of all sizes across multiple industries.

Proactive Personnel is committed to providing its clients, candidates and temporary staff with the highest level of service and support, and the new head office will allow it to continue to do so in an even more effective manner.

This is the first of two moves for the Telford-based business, as the company plans to open its new recruitment office in Market Street, Oakengates, at the beginning of February. It has recently moved out of its premises in Limes Walk, Oakengates, where it was situated for 23 years, as part of the regeneration of the area. However, as the company was founded in Oakengates in 1999, it has strong ties with the area and is keen to keep a local presence.