Local businesses back Shropshire Kids Festival

Family favourite, Shropshire Kids Festival, has attracted a number of local businesses to increase the offering at the two-day festival this February.

The festival lays on a selection of activities for children aged 0-12

The indoor festival is taking place at Telford International Centre during half term on February 18 and 19. Local businesses have been eager to support the event, including Aaron & Partners, TCA, Volvo Shrewsbury, and Redan Publishing.

Original Shrewsbury are funding a Performance Stage, which will host a line-up of local acts of all ages. Telford’s waste management business, Reconomy, are fronting a ‘Taste Not Waste’ challenge to promote reducing food waste. Cartwrights are bringing an inflatable recycling lorry and Adcote School are providing the popular foam party.

The festival has something for everyone aged 0-12. New for 2023, organisers have added a carousel, bumper cars, a sensory light room, and an additional hall dedicated to under 5s which is sponsored by AJS Bouncy Castle Hire. There is also a limited run of golden hour tickets to beat the queues.

Aside from professional face painting, every activity will be included in the ticket price. Free activities include an obstacle course, large inflatables, giant games, school of coding, STEM workshop, silent disco, Diddi Dance, space hoppers, Console Heaven, Haygate vet school, foam party, arts and crafts, Alison’s Bee Class, circus skills, cheerleading, nerf wars, animals, human table football, martial arts, performing arts, boxing, princesses and pirates, pickleball, tennis, Telford Tigers, cricket, a dedicated dinosaur area and EKO activities (Educating Kids Outdoors).

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals said, “We are so thankful for all the local businesses who are supporting this year’s Shropshire Kids Festival. Making any event of this size viable in the current economy is increasingly challenging. Sponsorship from local businesses is a lifeline to ensure we can keep entertaining Shropshire’s families!

“Tickets are still on sale, with a limited number of Golden Tickets left for those who want to beat the queues like a VIP! We have four halls of entertainment lined up for a jam-packed day of fun, come rain or shine.

“Nearly everything on offer is included in the ticket price, so your kids will get to play all day without limits. And it’s not just about playing, our kids festival aims to broaden horizons with new experiences for little ones, with STEM and have-a-go activities.”

There will be designated baby changing and breastfeeding areas courtesy of Water Babies, plus a quiet zone for kids with additional support needs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk.