Shropshire media production company celebrated 15th anniversary

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Media production company 7video is celebrating 15 successful years working in the film and animation industry.

Pete Sims, Director of 7video
Since launching in Shropshire, the award-winning company is now based on the Shrewsbury Business Park.

And because of year-on-year growth, its 16-strong team is about to move into a new purpose-built, two-storey office nearby.

“I feel so proud of what we’ve achieved but I’ve not taken one moment for granted,” said director Pete Sims. 

“It’s such exciting times moving into a new building and I look forward to the future with a huge amount of optimism with everything focused on loving what we do.

“The world and technology is changing at such a pace and we look forward to embracing this and bringing ideas to life with film and animation.”

Pete started 7video working from the Innovation Centre in Telford before moving into his garage working on his own and then into offices in Shrewsbury.

The media production company has produced thousands films and animations for a wide range of businesses right across the UK and overseas and has a strong reputation in a wide variety of sectors including UK housing, construction, education, tourism and hospitality.

In recent years, there has been a huge increase in the number of clients they are working with including companies like pub chain Chef & Brewer, Transport for West Midlands and Hammerson.

And it also enjoys ongoing partnerships with local companies like Aico, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Hope House and Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

Among many highlights over the years was winning the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Best Small Business Award in 2020.

“We’re constantly pushing ourselves to improve and innovate to continuously take our work to new heights.” said Pete. “We’ve also learnt a lot, I’m surrounded by hugely talented people and we know that customer service is everything.

“With this in mind, I would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers. We have had the pleasure of working with so many great people with many staying with us since the beginning and we really cannot thank them enough.

“It’s amazing to think millions of people have watched videos we’ve made and there are so many more things to accomplish and celebrate in the years to come.”

