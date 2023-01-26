Shropshire Festivals mixes business with pleasure at their new event

Shropshire Festivals is bringing their sense of fun into the business arena with a new festival for the 2023 calendar, Shropshire Business Festival, on March 28 at Wrekin College, Wellington.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun, Shropshire Festivals and Tim Firth, Headmaster, Wrekin College

This free festival turns conventional networking on its head by offering an informal, fun setting for Shropshire’s professionals to come together in a relaxed, festival atmosphere.

Previous business festivals run by Shropshire Festivals attracted around 600 businesses and due to the central location, it promises to appeal to a wider business community across the county.

- Advertisement -

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, comments, “Business doesn’t have to be serious, we are all about seriously good fun and we are injecting this into Shropshire Business Festival. Expect informative seminars, hands-on workshops, professional advice and of course, lots of networking opportunities mixed in with the festival vibe that you associate with Shropshire Festivals.

“This will be different to standard networking events with street food, have-a-go lorry driving thanks to Dulson Training, speed networking, professional headshot photographs, or take some time out in the health and wellbeing zone.

“After many years running my events business, I truly appreciate the value of networking. The contacts you make locally can have a significant impact on the success of your business. I believe that by bringing together the businesses in our area we can help each other to grow and prosper and keep Shropshire business thriving!”

As well as an opportunity to rub shoulders with Shropshire’s business elite, the event will feature trade stands, one to one meetings with business experts, and hands-on marketing workshops. There will also be the chance to showcase businesses in ‘Exhibitor zone’ at the venue.

Sponsors are being encouraged to get involved in this free entry event with plenty of opportunities available and we are pleased to announce that Shropshire Business Magazine has come on board as media partner.

Visit shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk to secure your place at one of the biggest networking events in the county.