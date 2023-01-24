Shropshire Business Live TV to broadcast from business awards launch

A business broadcasting channel which was launched by three Shropshire media organisations during lockdown is going from strength to strength.

The SBLTV team on location at Marrington Hall near Chirbury, talking to Morris & Company director Chris Morris

Shropshire Business Live TV (SBLTV), an award-winning monthly magazine-style show which is live streamed at the end of each month, is now into its third series.

The team will be broadcasting their first show of 2023 live from Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury on Thursday January 26th, at 3pm. You can tune in at sbltv.co.uk, or watch on catch-up.

The show will include a preview of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, which are being officially launched at Salop Leisure later that day.

Other guests will include the chief executive of Shropshire Council, Andy Begley, the managing director of the reigning Shropshire company of the Year, Neal Hooper of Aico, and wealth management expert Nick Jones.

There will also be an on-location report from the stunning Marrington Hall near Chirbury, which is home to a new tourism venture launched by multi-faceted family business Morris & Company.

SBLTV is editorially supported and driven by the teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live, featuring a mixture of news, panel-style debate, expert advice and analysis.

It is produced and delivered by Yarrington, the award-winning event management company which has built a TV studio at its headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Producer and presenter Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business magazine, said: “We are all absolutely delighted with the success of SBLTV, which has built up a growing and loyal audience since its launch in October 2020.

“With face-to-face interaction severely limited during Covid, we were all looking for new and innovative ways to get our messages across, which is why the channel was launched.

“We felt this would be a fresh and creative way for the business community to stay connected, informed, and hopefully entertained too, and since the end of lockdown, it has gone from strength to strength.

“Although it is predominantly watched by West Midlands-based viewers, we have also attracted interest from as far afield as the USA, and across Europe.”

Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live, said: “Shropshire Live and Shropshire Business are at the heart of the local business community, sharing news online and in print to thousands of business readers every month.

“We are excited to have teamed up on this venture which has given us chance to interview everyone from food and drink producers and manufacturers to educators and local government decision-makers.”

Mark Allsop, managing director of Yarrington, added: “Businesses want to connect and engage with their audiences while staying safe, and doing it through a TV show is a perfect solution.”

SBLTV won the Best New Business trophy at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards last year, and was also named one of the top five start-up companies in the Midlands.

All SBLTV episodes can be viewed on the catch-up player at sbltv.co.uk/episodes.