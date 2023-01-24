MyWorkwear continues to support Race Against Dementia charity

MyWorkwear has announced a new fundraising challenge, the RADical Rogues Rally, following a pledge to help fight dementia by supporting the charity, Race Against Dementia, for a second year.

The RADical Rogues team

MyWorkwear, a leading supplier of customised clothing and personalised workwear based in Shropshire, announced their intention this week to make Race Against Dementia their nominated charity for a second year.

The charity is close to everyone’s heart at the company, as its founder Mike Worthington passed away from dementia with Lewy Bodies in 2021.

After undertaking the CannonBawz Challenge last year and raising over £6,000 with a group of fellow drivers, the company was keen to launch a new challenge in 2023 to support the charity in a larger way. And so the RADIcal Rogues Rally was born.

The new event, which is going to be headed by Co- Managing Director, James Worthington, will take place from 19th to 22nd May when a selection of super, sports and classic cars will tour around 4 different routes in Wales – the Dragons Spine, Snowdon to Anglesey, Anglesey itself and the Brecon Beacons to South West Coast route – adding up to over 500 miles.

James said: “After losing my father to dementia I was moved to support the fight against this terrible disease and I am determined to raise as much money as possible for Race Against Dementia. The RADical Rogues Rally will hopefully act as a strong start to our fundraising and beat our total from last year. We hope it will also be an event that will grow in the future.”

A number of other Race Against Dementia supporters have already signed up to join the event. John Race, Paint Facility & Technical Lead at Charge Cars and one of MyWorkwear’s customers, agreed to undertake the challenge in support of his father who has been diagnosed with Early Stage Dementia and will be James’s co-driver. They will be joined by other MyWorkwear customers Phil Stanley, Owner of TWP Group, Steve Wood, Castings Operations Director at Bridge Aluminium Ltd and HCM Engineering’s MD, Simon Hanson, who lost his father to dementia. Tony Sartorius, MD of Alucast will also be joining the RADical Rogues in May.

Race Against Dementia (RAD) was founded by three-time Formula 1® world champion Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, in response to his wife, Helen’s, dementia diagnosis. Over 50 million people worldwide have dementia today with a new person diagnosed every three seconds.

To support James and the team on this challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/radicalroguesrally.