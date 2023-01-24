BAMMIE Award win for Aico

Oswestry-based Aico, the European market leader in home life safety, has this month received a BAMMIE Award from Influitive, the leading provider of engagement software for customer marketing, advocacy, and online communities.

The award recognises companies with exemplary engagement and advocacy programs.

The “Customer Advocacy Program of the Year” was awarded to Aico, in the small business market for demonstrating the best overall employee advocacy marketing strategy, tactics and, results. Now in its ninth year, the Influitive BAMMIE awards recognise companies that have made a significant business impact through customer engagement and advocacy.

Ari Hoffman, Vice President of Customer Marketing and Advocacy at Influitive said:

“Aico has been incredibly strategic in creating and delivering exclusive experiences for their community members that help them better run and propel their businesses forward. Congratulations to Matt Powell, Kieran Smith, and the entire Aico team for achieving this tremendous accomplishment — within two years of launching the Aico Installer Community none-the-less.”

Aico’s Installer Community was launched in 2021 during the pandemic to ensure Expert Installers were still able to resource education, training and information. Aico’s free, award-winning Expert Installer training scheme is FIA CPD accredited and is designed to make sure installers have all the information they need to correctly install domestic home life safety systems.

Wanting to build on the foundations of their Installer Community and increase their join rate and engagement rate. By providing exclusive access to their City & Guilds assured training through the community, Aico has doubled community membership while generating over 20,000 acts of advocacy.

Matt Powell, Marketing Executive at Aico who has worked closely on the project commented:

“We are so proud the Community has won this award in just its second year. In 2022 the platform went from strength to strength, by acting on Installer feedback and the addition of the sign-up feature for our City and Guilds assured course we have seen user engagement soar. We are looking forward to seeing what new initiatives we can bring to the Community in 2023. A massive thanks to all our Installers for taking part, they are what makes the platform thrive.”